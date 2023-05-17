Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:EFT opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.