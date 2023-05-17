Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:EFT opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

