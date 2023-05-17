Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EIM stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

