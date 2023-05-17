Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EVG opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

