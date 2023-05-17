Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EVT opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.