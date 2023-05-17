Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:EVT opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
