Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

