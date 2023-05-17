Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $29.35.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.