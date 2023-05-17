Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETB opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

