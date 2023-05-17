Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

ETV opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

