Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETV opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.