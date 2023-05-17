Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETW stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,318 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.