Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.