eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Stock Down 4.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

