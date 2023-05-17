Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

