Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 7.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.33. 545,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,850,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

Featured Stories

