Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 3.7 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

