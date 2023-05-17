Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $507.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $436.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.