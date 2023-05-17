Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERJ. Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -478.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

