Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 172.24% and a negative return on equity of 475.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

