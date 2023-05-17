ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.