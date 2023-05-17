EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,593,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,246,101 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 64.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 76.8% during the first quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.