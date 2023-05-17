Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.93.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

