Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

HARP stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.03% and a negative net margin of 169.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harpoon Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.