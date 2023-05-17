Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 17.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,865,865 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 825,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

