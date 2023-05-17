Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

