Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Supremex Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Supremex in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.15 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Supremex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Supremex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of C$78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.50 million.

Shares of TSE:SXP opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.08. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

