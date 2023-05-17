Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.38). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 237.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,435,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.