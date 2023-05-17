Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Essential Utilities worth $52,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

