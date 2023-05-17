Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,491 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,217,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 681.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 474,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,644 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $378.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

