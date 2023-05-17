Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $378.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

