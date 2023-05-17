EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 813.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Insider Activity

RingCentral Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

