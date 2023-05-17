EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 670 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 620.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity

FirstCash Price Performance

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

