EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

LVHD stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.36.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

