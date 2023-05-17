EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 282 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $328.88.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

