EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 153,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day moving average of $205.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,179,419.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,320. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

