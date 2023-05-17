EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

