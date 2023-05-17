EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQV opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average of $208.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

