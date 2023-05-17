EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day moving average is $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

