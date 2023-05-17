EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.