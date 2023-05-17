EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $137.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.89%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.