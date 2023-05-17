EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.6 %

WY opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

