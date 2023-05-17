EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 674.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,281,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,650,000 after buying an additional 411,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,460,000 after acquiring an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,199,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 129,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ICL Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.