EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
