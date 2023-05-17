EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

