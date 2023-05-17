EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 970.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

