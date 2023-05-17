EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.