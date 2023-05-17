EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 310.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 270,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Digital Company Profile

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

