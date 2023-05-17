EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.