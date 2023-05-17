EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

