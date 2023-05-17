EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 30,324.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $84,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,707.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $84,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,227,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,136. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

