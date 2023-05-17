EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

