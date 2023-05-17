EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

