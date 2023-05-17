EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

